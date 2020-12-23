At least 10 injured in downtown Baltimore explosion

BALTIMORE — An explosion at the Baltimore Gas and Electric offices in downtown Baltimore Wednesday morning left “at least” 10 people injured, the fire department said.

Two workers who were trapped on dangling scaffolding after the reported explosion have been rescued through a window. The fire department said nine people were taken to area hospitals in critical condition, and another was in serious condition.

The incident at BGE’s offices at 2 Center Plaza was related to construction, according to a statement from company spokeswoman Stephanie Anne Weaver. Work on the building’s “air handling and boiler system” likely was the culprit, she said.

The company said the building was mostly empty due to the coronavirus pandemic and the upcoming holidays.

“Window washing scaffolding was compromised because of the incident and a window washing crew was pulled to safety by the fire department,” Weaver said.

There is “major damage structurally,” said Rich Langford, president of firefighters union IAFF Local 734. The fire department said there has been a partial roof collapse.