Rock thrown from overpass smashes into car and sends teen to hospital, SC police say

A 15-year-old South Carolina boy was riding in the car with his parents when a rock came crashing through the windshield and hit him in the face, outlets report.

The teen was knocked unconscious and was taken to the hospital after the Dec. 10 incident in Florence, WMBF reported.

A pair of juveniles reportedly were seen throwing rocks from the overpass at vehicles passing below, WPDE reported, and two other drivers told police it happened to them.

An 18-wheeler driver said he spotted two boys on the overpass, the station reported.

“I honestly didn’t know what happened,” the teen’s mother, Melissa Schwartz, told WBTW. “I didn’t realize something had happened until we felt the wind coming through the windshield. And that’s when I realized it was broken and my husband’s in the back screaming, and my son is bleeding next to me.”

Her son has several facial fractures and will be undergoing surgery on Wednesday, she told the outlet, adding that he wants justice, for the sake of others.

“He doesn’t want anyone else to get hurt,” Schwartz said. “He’s in a lot of pain and he has a long road to recovery. But he wants the person caught so no other child, person, anybody, goes through this.”

Police searched the area for evidence, WPDE reported, but didn’t make any arrests, and so far have not identified any suspects.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at 843-398-4501.