Two-year-old abandoned at Goodwill with note and bag of clothes, Mississippi cops say

A 2-year-old child was found abandoned at a Mississippi Goodwill on Monday, according to police.

He can’t give his name — he may be too young to know it or speak it — or the names of his parents and any relatives, Southaven Police Department said in a Facebook post. All he had was a note, and a plastic bag carrying a change of clothes.

Screenshot (309).png
The child abandoned at the Southaven, MS Goodwill is believed to be about two years old. Southaven Police Department

A man and a woman were seen with the child just before he was left at the Goodwill drop-off location around 9:40 a.m., surveillance cameras show Now police want the public’s help finding them.

Screenshot (307).png
Police are seeking information about this woman, who was also seen in the area of the Goodwill store. Southaven Police Department
Footage shows the pair was driving a red SUV with damage to the rear passenger side door.

A man wearing a hat, mask and dark pants and sweater could be seen holding the child’s hand, walking him to the spot where he was left.

Screenshot (305).png
A man was seen leading the child to the Goodwill drop off location. Southaven Police Department

The man then left the area on foot and police haven’t been able to find him, Southaven PD said.

“Southaven Detectives are desperately seeking any information on this child,” police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the department at 662-393-8652 or email Tips@southaven.org

Mitchell Willetts
Mitchell Willetts is a real-time news reporter covering the Carolinas for McClatchy. He is a University of Oklahoma graduate and outdoors enthusiast.
