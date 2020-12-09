Woman hitches ride on back of Indiana fire truck, video shows. ‘This is not OK’

A woman hitched a ride on an Indianapolis Fire Department truck Tuesday. Indianapolis Fire Department

Some Indiana firefighters received an unwelcomed visitor on their fire engine Tuesday, leading to a stern message from the department.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said a motorist informed firefighters while at a stop light that a woman had jumped on the back of their engine. She was “using it for her own personal transportation,” the department said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

An 18-second video the department posted shows the woman on the truck and holding on for support while it drives down the roadway.

“This could have resulted in critical or fatal injury to this woman, had the engine come to a rapid stop or been dispatched on a run and elevated to emergent status,” the fire department said. “The woman could have easily fallen off - again resulting in critical or fatal injury. THIS IS NOT OK.”

Firefighters stopped the truck and asked the woman to get off because they were concerned for her safety. In response, the woman “was less than kind with her remarks,” officials said.

Officials said the danger posed to the trespasser and crew on board the truck is “unacceptable.”