Fans mourning 400-pound shark euthanized for bad case of dermatitis at NC aquarium

A 400-pound sand tiger shark named Jolene was euthanized by the North Carolina at Pine Knoll Shores, and the robust predator apparently had a lot of fans.

More than 1,400 people have reacted or commented on Tuesday’s Facebook announcement, with some calling the news “heartbreaking.”

“I’m am beyond devastated to hear this news and I feel like I lost a friend,” one person wrote on Facebook.

“Sweet dreams forever Jolene. You will be missed!” another user posted.

Jolene — known for “her toothy grin” — had been part of the coastal aquarium’s collection of sea creatures since 2010, but she had developed a mystery illness two years ago that showed itself in the form of skin bumps, the aquarium posted.

It was eventually identified as dermatitis, which the Mayo Clinic defines as “a skin irritation” that can take multiple forms, including blisters.

“She has undergone two years of treatment and monitoring for dermatitis and other underlying health issues, and after exhaustive veterinary and animal care efforts, the difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize her,” the aquarium staff wrote.

“While we understand that loss is a part of life, it does not make it any easier. We are grateful for the 10-years we were able to provide care for this individual, an excellent ambassador for a vulnerable species.”

The aquarium posted a video in November detailing the shark’s worsening health, noting that staff saw a decrease in appetite and the appearance of skin lesions. They treated the shark with antibiotics, but the medicine didn’t help her condition, the video noted.

A veterinary team performed a necropsy on Jolene at NC State’s Center for Marine Sciences and Technology with the hope to find “answers on her condition that will help animal care teams across the country better care for their large sharks,” the aquarium said.

Sand tiger sharks live in North Carolina’s coastal waters. A 2019 Duke University study found the females even have favorite shipwrecks where they hang out, something researchers called “site fidelity.” They can grow to 10.5 feet in length and live more than 15 years, according to National Geographic.