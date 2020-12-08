Another top Trump attorney in elections battle tests positive for COVID

Jenna Ellis, a member of President Donald Trump’s legal team, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, Thursday Nov. 19, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) AP

Jenna Ellis, an attorney for President Donald Trump’s campaign who has been involved in efforts to challenge the results of the presidential election, has tested positive for COVID-19, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

Ellis told her associates of her positive test, Axios first reported. Multiple sources confirmed the report to CNN and ABC News.

This comes after news broke Sunday that Rudy Giuliani, who has led the campaign’s election-related legal efforts, had tested positive.