After over 100 dead animals found in home, Virginia woman is sentenced, officials say

A Virginia woman accused of keeping more than 100 dead animals in her home will spend less than a month behind bars, officials say.

Lisa Hokaj-Ross was ordered Tuesday to serve 24 days in jail and pay $6,000 to animal control officials after pleading guilty to animal cruelty, multiple news outlets reported.

Hokaj-Ross, a 53-year-old who has been found guilty of animal-related charges in the past, said in court it’s tough to face animal cruelty convictions, The Virginian-Pilot reported. She also said she spent years caring for animals and that a roommate owned cats found at her house.

“It’s completely the opposite of who I am,” she said, according to the newspaper. “If anyone can accuse me of anything it’s that I have too big a heart.”

Prosecutors say Hokaj-Ross was facing charges that emerged after officers found dozens of animals’ bodies in freezers and containers in her Virginia Beach garage in March 2019, according to WAVY.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Officials say about two dozen surviving cats had also been infected with a virus and had to be euthanized, news outlets reported. A sick dog found at the house was adopted, according to WAVY.

“The smell of urine could be detected from across the street” — requiring animal control staff to wear respirators due to the high ammonia levels, TV stations WAVY and WVEC reported.

Hokaj-Ross pleaded guilty to 24 misdemeanor animal cruelty counts in August, multiple news outlets reported. In Virginia, punishment for a misdemeanor can be up to 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine, depending on the severity.

Court documents say Hokaj-Ross is prohibited from owning pets for 10 years, having pets visit her home and visiting animal shelters in Virginia, according to WVEC.