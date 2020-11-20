Woman shoved onto tracks just before train arrives — and she survives, NY video shows

A 40-year-old woman is lucky to be alive after a man, who is believed to be homeless, “purposely” pushed her onto a New York subway track Thursday seconds before the train zoomed over her body, police said.

Alarming security footage shows 24-year-old Aditya Vemulapati cautiously wait for the train to arrive at Manhattan’s Union Square station before committing the random attack, NBC News reported.

Bystanders caught on camera are seen reacting to what they thought was the woman’s death. One person crouches down and covers their ears as the train whips by.

Vemulapati was arrested and booked on suspicion of attempted murder and reckless endangerment, police said, according to NBC News.

NYPD Transit Chief Kathleen O’Reilly said during a news conference at the subway station that the woman fell between the road bed and tracks, surviving with “very minor injuries, by the grace of God.”

There was no communication between Vemulapati and the victim before he pushed her, O’Reilly added.

Charges are forthcoming and this case will be prosecuted to the fullest extent- A hero in the form of a NYCT Platform Controller emerged in a split second, taking control without hesitation and held the suspect while at the same time getting aid to the victim https://t.co/spOOaoeSeX — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) November 19, 2020

“I’m not sure how long he was on the platform. It’s very disturbing. We see him waiting, calculating for the train to approach the station. And at the opportune moment he pushed the victim to the tracks,” she said during the conference, video shows.

“A hero in the form of a NYCT Platform Controller emerged in a split second, taking control without hesitation and held the suspect while at the same time getting aid to the victim,” O’Reilly wrote in a post on Twitter.