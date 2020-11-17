New Orleans nixes plans for Mardi Gras parades in 2021

The city of New Orleans has slashed hopes for Mardi Gras celebrations next year.

In a “Frequently Asked Questions” section on the city’s website, Mayor LaToya Cantrell makes clear there will be no Mardi Gras parades in 2021.

“Answer: Parades of any kind will not be permitted this year because large gatherings have proven to be super spreader events of the COVID-19 virus,” the website reads.

Cantrell insists Mardi Gras “is not canceled, just different,” and is encouraging the community to come up with ways to celebrate the holiday safely. In a message posted online, she pointed to health officials’ warnings of a “winter spike” in coronavirus cases in December and January, “right when our carnival calendars get rolling.”

With COVID-19 spreading, we need to modify carnival season so it's safe for everyone. We can do this together! #MardiGras2021



2021 Mardi Gras ideas? #TellUs

Please submit ideas with as much detail as possible.



— The City Of New Orleans (@CityOfNOLA) November 17, 2020

“Mardi Gras is more than just king cakes and beads,” Cantrell wrote. “It is a religious holiday, a season of traditions that we celebrate every year, a time that the community comes together in formal, fun, and often unexpected ways. With COVID-19 cases increasing around the country, we will have to modify how to observe carnival season to be safe for everyone.”

The decision has prompted mixed reactions from locals.

“There’s no Mardi Gras without parades,” one user commented on the mayor’s Twitter page.

“Mardi gras is the reason we have so many (COVID-19) cases. Cancel it. They’ll be OK,” another wrote.

The city’s website explains Mardi Gras can’t be canceled outright because it is a religious holiday.

While parades may be out of the question, city officials say Mardi Gras Krewes may hold modified balls that follow strict coronavirus safety guidelines, according to the city’s website. Bourbon Street and Frenchman Street will be open for business during Mardi Gras; however, hours of operation and capacity limits are subject to change.

“It is highly recommended that time in the city’s entertainment districts be limited and social distancing observed with mask wearing,” the city’s website states.

Residents have until Dec. 5 to submit ideas for Mardi Gras 2021.

Mardi Gras is Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.

This is a developing story.