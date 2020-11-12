National
Singer The Weeknd is ‘ecstatic’ about headlining 2021 Super Bowl halftime show
“Starboy” crooner The Weeknd is headed to the Super Bowl stage as headliner of the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show, the NFL and Pepsi announced Thursday.
The big game will broadcast live from Tampa, Florida on Feb. 7.
“We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position,” The Weeknd said in a statement, according to People magazine. “I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year.,”
This is a developing story.
