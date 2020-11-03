Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National

Robocalls telling some voters to wait until Wednesday to vote, Michigan official says

Voters cast their ballots on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Willow School in Lansing, Mich. (Matthew Dae Smith /Lansing State Journal via AP)
Voters cast their ballots on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Willow School in Lansing, Mich. (Matthew Dae Smith /Lansing State Journal via AP) Matthew Dae Smith AP

Robocalls are falsely telling Michigan residents to stay home on Election Day and vote Wednesday instead, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says.

The robocalls to residents in Flint, Michigan, tell voters to cast ballots Wednesday due to long lines at election polling places, Nessel says.

“Obviously this is FALSE and an effort to suppress the vote,” Nessel tweeted. “No long lines and today is the last day to vote. Don’t believe the lies! Have your voice heard!”

Read Next
Chacour Koop
Chacour Koop is a Real-Time reporter based in Kansas City. Previously, he reported for the Associated Press, Galveston County Daily News and Daily Herald in Chicago.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service