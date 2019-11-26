Video of brothers shooting from vehicle on Texas highway goes viral - with police

El Paso police arrested two brothers accused of firing guns on a Texas freeway randomly from a moving car.

A video that went viral last weekend showed 21-year-old Josue Macias and 23-year-old Ruben Macias “randomly firing gunshots as they were driving on the freeway,” police said in a news release.

The men recorded themselves and their camera man shooting their guns, police said. They posted video on social media, where it was “featured Sunday on FitFam, a prominent Instagram account,” KTSM reported.

Both men were arrested on Mondayin northeast El Paso, the El Paso Times reported. Police say their SWAT team and gang unit found guns and drugs in the home.

The brothers were charged with discharging a firearm in certain municipalities and are being held on $25,000 bond, police said.

“Sound police work and citizens not tolerating crime, providing information to the police, led to these arrests,” police said in the release.