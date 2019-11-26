Climber from ‘Free Solo’ helps rescue woman after scary El Capitan fall in Yosemite

An elite climber who took a “bad fall” on El Capitan in Yosemite National Park on Sunday credits “Free Solo” star Alex Honnold and other climbers with her rescue.

“I had an accident yesterday on El Cap,” Emily Harrington posted Monday to Instagram. “I’m banged up but gonna be ok thankfully. Not much to say except I took a bad fall and pinballed a bit then somehow hit the rope (with) my neck.”

Harrington, who posted a photo of herself from her hospital bed at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, thanked Honnold and other climbers for coming to her aid.

A second photo posted by Harrington shows an ugly scrape on her neck.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get an annual digital subscription for only $20. Act before it's gone! VIEW OFFER

The Oscar-winning 2018 documentary “Free Solo” covered Honnold’s successful campaign to be the first person to climb El Capitan without a safety rope, CNN reported.

The 33-year-old Harrington, a five-time U.S. sport climbing champion, free-climbed a route on El Capitan in 2015, The North Face reports. She also has climbed Mount Everest as well as peaks in Nepal, China, Morocco and Crimea.

Honnold and the other climbers helped stabilize Harrington until rescuers could retrieve her from the mountain 90 minutes later, TMZ.com reported.

“The most important person in my world crumpled on a ledge after a big fall in below freezing temperatures with real injuries and a lot of reasons to suspect spinal injury,” wrote her boyfriend Adrian Ballinger, who also helped in the rescue, on his Instagram.

He posted a photo of rescuers removing Harrington from the 3,200-foot El Capitan.