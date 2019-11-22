Unwelcome guest shows up on the lawn — but this cat wasn’t having it, NC video shows

A doorbell camera captured the moment a 2-year-old cat ambushed a neighborhood pooch who had ambled onto a lawn in North Carolina.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office shared the video on Facebook Friday, crediting an employee whose doorbell camera had recorded the scene.

The female cat was merely “discouraging a neighborhood dog from making a return unannounced visit,” according to the post.

Her name is Kiki, the sheriff’s office told McClatchy news group. The dog’s identity is unknown.

But he hasn’t been back since, police said.