Man pleads guilty after ramming truck into Texas base

Federal prosecutors say a 47-year-old man faces up to 10 years in prison for ramming a stolen truck into a barricade at a South Texas naval air station and then running around the base with a stolen handgun.

Authorities say Brian Dale Robinson pleaded guilty to destruction of U.S. government property and possession of a stolen firearm during a court hearing Thursday in Corpus Christi.

U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick says Robinson crashed through a gate at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi on Oct. 7.

Prosecutors say Robinson then ran onto the base with a handgun he took from the truck. The base went on lockdown.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Authorities say Robinson, who was quickly arrested, claimed he had suicidal thoughts.

Robinson, from Beeville, Texas, is set to be sentenced on March 19.