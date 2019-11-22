Correction: Official Arrested-Detroit story

FILE -- In a November 12, 2019 file photo, Allegheny (PA) County Controller Chelsea Wagner stands with co-council Kevin Mincey, left, and Charles Longstreet, II, during her trial in front of Judge Dalton A. Roberson. A jury has acquitted Wagner of disturbing the peace but couldn’t reach a verdict on a felony charge of obstructing police at a Detroit hotel. Todd McInturf

In a story Nov. 20 about the trial of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, Controller Chelsa Wagner, The Associated Press mischaracterized the reason that staff at a Detroit hotel called the police on her husband. The staff called 911 to report that he had acted unruly during a dispute over registration and a room key, not in the hotel bar.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Mixed result for Pittsburgh-area official in Detroit trial

DETROIT (AP) — A jury has acquitted a Pittsburgh-area elected official of disturbing the peace but couldn’t reach a verdict on a felony charge of obstructing police at a Detroit hotel.

Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner was accused of interfering with police as officers tried to remove her husband, Khari Mosley, from the Westin Book Cadillac hotel last March. They were in Detroit to attend a concert.

The jury delivered the verdict Wednesday. It’s not known if Wagner will face a second trial.

Hotel staff had called 911 to report that Mosley was unruly during a dispute over registration and a room key.

Police say Wagner was drunk in her room and that she boasted about her job. She denied being drunk during her testimony Tuesday.

Wagner, a Democrat, was recently re-elected to a third term.