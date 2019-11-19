Meth in the mail? Cops intercepted drugs being delivered to woman in NC, sheriff says

Jacqueline Michelle Taylor, 49, was arrested Tuesday on drug charges after she allegedly arranged to receive 28 grams of meth in the mail, a North Carolina sheriff said. Onslow County Sheriff's Office

A less-than-festive surprise in the mail last week led to the arrest of a woman in North Carolina, according to law enforcement.

Jacqueline Michelle Taylor, 49, was charged with various drug offenses after the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Postal Service Agents intercepted a package of meth en route to her house in eastern North Carolina on Nov. 15, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday.

“(The) Onslow County Sheriff’s Office received information in early November that drugs were being delivered to a residence on Catherine Lake Road in Richlands,” the release states.

The package contained 28 grams of crystal meth, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Law enforcement officials said they found more meth, heroin and drug paraphernalia when they searched her house.

Taylor has been charged with trafficking meth, possession with intent to sell or deliver meth, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, the release states. She is being held at the Onslow County Detention Center under a $27,500 bond.