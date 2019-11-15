National
Police: Intruder report prompts Florida high school lockdown
Police say a Florida high school has been placed on a precautionary lockdown while officers investigate an unconfirmed report that a person was spotted trying to breach school security.
Coral Springs Police Chief Clyde Parry told the South Florida SunSentinel someone reported a person seeking to climb a fence Friday at Coral Springs High.
The lockdown came amid lingering U.S. jitters after the latest deadly school shooting left two students dead on Thursday at a Santa Clarita, California high school.
Also Thursday, students rallied in Tallahassee, Florida’s capital, demanding lawmaker action on gun control. Those taking part included one survivor of a Parkland, Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people last year. Coral Springs police, nearby, were among the first to respond at Parkland.
Coral Springs High School has about 2,900 students.
