Ex-bus driver convicted in assault on disabled student

A former Mississippi school bus driver has been convicted of misdemeanor charges related to the videotaped assault of a disabled student.

The Sun Herald reports jurors on Wednesday found 58-year-old Antioinette Jane Raymond guilty of simple assault and contributing to the deliquency, neglect or abuse of a child.

Raymond testified she was “desperately sorry.” She said she was under stress.

A video that the child’s family provided to the Sun Herald showed Raymond threatening to send the St. Martin Middle School student to jail, choke her, put soap in her mouth and even kill her if she didn’t shut up and sit still.

Raymond says what she did was wrong, but she doesn’t think she should go to jail. She faces up to 18 months in custody.