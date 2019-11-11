Quick-thinking woman fools attacker, escapes sexual assault, Iowa police say

An Iowa man was arrested after police say he tried to sexually assault a woman, WHOTV.com reported.

James Arthur Edwards, 30, and some other people – including the woman – were hanging out at an apartment, according to the Des Moines Register.

Later in the evening, Sgt. Paul Parizek of the Des Moines Police Department said, Edwards appeared at thewoman’s door, the Register said.

Parizek told KCCI the woman heard a knock at her door and opened it, thinking it was her friend.

Instead, it was Edwards.

He “grabbed the victim and dragged her back to the apartment they were in previously before attempting to sexually assault her in the bathroom,” KCCI reported.

The woman tricked Edwards by convincing him to allow her to return to her apartment to “grab some things.” Once back in her own apartment, the woman phoned police. Edwards was arrested without incident, WHOTV.com reported.

“It was certainly quick thinking on her part,” Parizek told KCCI. “She was able to come up with a plan to get herself away from him and place a phone call to police.”

Edwards has been charged with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree sexual abuse, Polk County jail records show. Bond on both counts is set at $125,000, cash only.