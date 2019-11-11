Masked gunman shoots kids as music video is filmed in Arkansas, cops say

Four people, including three children, were shot Sunday evening after police say a masked gunman opened fire on a music video shoot in Arkansas.

Philip Smith, 30, was filming a music video in Little Rock when police say he and three children — two age 12 and one age 13 — noticed a blue vehicle circling the block, KATV reported.

The vehicle eventually parked across the street before police say a masked gunman emerged with “what looked like a shotgun or long rifle” and opened fire, the Arkansas Democrat Gazette reported. Witnesses told officers a number of people inside the vehicle also fired shots.

When police arrived, they applied a tourniquet to one 12-year-old who had been shot in the leg, THV reported. The 13-year-old and other 12-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to the leg and shoulder, respectively, and Smith was shot in the forearm, police say.

All four victims were taken to an area hospital and are in stable condition, KATV reported.

Reports differ as to whether the children were part of the music video or playing nearby.