The Latest: Father, daughter held abducted woman for a week

The Latest on the kidnapping of a woman left in the California desert (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

Authorities say a father and daughter kidnapped a woman in a Las Vegas suburb, held her in a room in a California home for at least a week, sexually assaulted her and left her for dead in the desert.

Los Angeles County sheriff's Capt. Eduardo Hernandez says 54-year-old Stanley Alfred Lawton and 22-year-old Shaniya Nicole Poche-Lawton left the victim near a military base north of Los Angeles.

The woman in her 40s was found early Wednesday and reportedly was cold and suffering from the elements. She was taken to a hospital and has since been released.

Hernandez says the father and daughter knew the victim but didn't provide a motive for the attack. He says they kidnapped her by gunpoint on Oct. 30 and took her to the father's home in Palmdale, California.

They've been arrested on suspicion on attempted murder, kidnapping, rape and other charges.

3 p.m.

Authorities say a father and a daughter kidnapped a woman in Las Vegas and held her for several days before she was found in the Southern California desert.

Jail records show that 54-year-old Stanley Alfred Lawton and 22-year-old Shaniya Poche Lawton are each being held on $1 million bail. The father is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller says the woman was discovered near the entrance to Edwards Air Force Base. The FBI is investigating the abduction with Los Angeles County and Las Vegas police.

The case may be moved to federal court because the victim had been taken across state lines.

It was not immediately clear if the Lawtons had lawyers who could speak on their behalf.