40,000 pounds of tortillas flip onto highway after crash, Pennsylvania police say

A crash in Pennsylvania on Wednesday sent three people to the hospital — and 40,000 pounds of tortillas spilling onto the highway, police say.

It was just after noon when police say a tractor-trailer hauling at least 20 tons of tortillas took a curve too quickly, causing it to slide into an oncoming tractor-trailer before striking a Subaru traveling behind it, the Morning Call reported.

Police in Pennsylvania say a tractor-trailer overturned, sending tons of tortillas spilling across the highway. Screengrab: WNEP

Police say the speeding tractor-trailer rolled across the highway, landing on its side and sending 40,000 pounds of tortillas spilling across the highway, according to the news outlet.

The driver and passenger of the oncoming tractor-trailer were temporarily pinned inside the cabin, WNEP reported. They were taken to an area hospital for minor injuries along with the driver hauling tortillas, police say.

The highway was closed for hours as crews cleaned up the scene.

“The traffic back up was real bad because of the wreck, there’s always wrecks because trucks come down there too fast,” Dan Fritz, a driver affected by the closure, told the outlet.

Screengrab: WNEP

This wasn’t the first wreck of the autumn with mass food casualties.

Wednesday’s crash comes just over a week after a truck hauling avocados overturned in Texas, sending 40,000 pounds of avocados rolling onto the interstate, McClatchy news group reported. Police say the driver had “drifted toward the center median” then over-corrected.

The crash sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries, police say, and took crews hours to clean up what officials dubbed #fiberhighway.