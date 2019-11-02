15-1 long shot fatally injured in Breeders’ Cup Classic

Irad Ortiz Jr. celebrates after riding Vino Rosso to victory in the Breeders' Cup Classic horse race at Santa Anita Park, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Arcadia, Calif. AP Photo

A victory by Vino Rosso in the Breeders' Cup Classic was overshadowed by a fatal injury to a 15-1 long shot in the $6 million race at Santa Anita on Saturday night.

Cup officials said in a statement about two hours after the race that Mongolian Groom had been euthanized after sustaining a serious fracture to his left hind leg.

It's the 37th horse death at Santa Anita since last December and it occurred in the high-profile season-ending championships in front of 67,811 fans and a national prime-time television audience.