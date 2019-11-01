The Latest: Juvenile charged in trick-or-treater’s shooting

A group of children view a crime scene, where a seven-year-old girl was shot while trick-or-treating Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Chicago. The girl, who was shot in the upper chest area, was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, according to Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford. John J. Kim

The Latest on the shooting of a 7-year-old girl while she was trick-or-treating in Chicago (all times local):

10:25 p.m.

Chicago police have filed attempted murder charges against a 15-year-old boy suspected of shooting two people on Halloween night, including a 7-year-old girl who was out trick-or-treating.

Police announced the charges in a news release Friday night against the suspect, who was in custody but wasn't named because he's a juvenile. He's charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated battery by discharging a firearm.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi has said police believe it was a gang-related shooting and that the man who was the target was a 30-year-old shot in the hand. The girl was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

The shooting occurred early Halloween evening in the Little Village neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

___

10 a.m.

Chicago police say they believe a gang member was the intended target in a shooting that left a 7-year-old girl who was trick-or-treating critically injured.

Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says police believe it was a gang-related shooting and that the man who was the target was a 30-year-old shot in the hand.

Guglielmi says the girl, who was wearing a bumblebee costume, was walking on the other side of the street when she was struck by the gunfire. Authorities have said she was shot in the lower neck area. Guglielmi says she is now listed in critical but stable condition at a hospital.

The shooting occurred early Halloween evening in the Little Village neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

Guglielmi says investigators are following up on leads that poured in from the public in the hours after the gunfire. He says they believe surveillance video retrieved from the area shows either people involved in the shooting or people who know those who were involved.

___

6:40 a.m.

Police say a 7-year-old girl out trick-or-treating in a bumblebee costume was critically injured after being struck by apparent stray gunfire on Chicago's West Side.

Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford says the girl, who was shot in the lower neck area Thursday night, was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A 30-year-old man was shot in the left hand and taken to a nearby hospital in good condition.

The shooting occurred early Halloween evening as the girl was walking with her family and other trick-or-treaters along a street in the Little Village neighborhood.