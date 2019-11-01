Man tries to lure girls near middle school into his car with money, NC police say

A man tried to lure school-age girls to his car with money near a middle school in Wilmington, North Carolina, police say.

Police say the man, who they identified as Jarvis Johnson, 38, approached a group of students just before 2 p.m. Tuesday near the GLOW Academy, a girls-only charter school.

Officers arrested Johnson Thursday and charged him with one count of child abduction, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

“The suspect may also have mental problems, at one point he told the girls ‘I’m the chosen one,’” police said.

Police said Johnson was “driving a black Chrysler 300 with chrome rims and dark tinted windows,” and released a photo of the car caught on a security camera.

“Parents are reminded to please caution your children about getting close to strangers or their cars. Don’t walk anywhere alone. Don’t take shortcuts through the woods, a back street or empty lot,” the department warned.

“And remember bad people do not always look mean or scary.”

Johnson is being held on a $55,000 bond in the New Hanover County Jail, police said.