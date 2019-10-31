The Latest: More than 350K Californians still without power

A firefighter puts out hotspots in Simi Valley, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. AP Photo

The Latest on California wildfires (all times local):

10:35 a.m.

More than 350,000 Californians statewide remain without power as part of an effort by utility companies to prevent their equipment from sparking deadly wildfires.

As furious winds died down Thursday, the utilities are inspecting power lines and working to restore power.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Northern California has seen a series of unprecedented power shut-offs this month and Pacific Gas & Electric Co. says 42,000 customers, or more than 100,000 people, remain without power in 10 counties.

Southern California also has been hit with wildfires and more than 100,000 customers of Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric are still in the dark. That's about 250,000 people.

___

9:45 a.m.

Authorities say suspects driving a stolen car during a police chase pulled their damaged vehicle into a field and ignited the new Southern California wildfire that prompted evacuations in the city of Jurupa Valley.

Riverside Police spokesman Officer Ryan Railsback says Thursday that two suspects who were arrested will be charged with arson, and addition other offenses.

The blaze has destroyed three homes and two outbuildings and spans 300 acres (121 hectares).

Railsback says the chase lasted 3 to 4 miles (5 to 6 kilometers) shortly after midnight Thursday before the suspects abandoned the damaged vehicle and tried to run away before being caught.

He says the heat from the vehicle and its tires caused the fire but did not provide more details.

Both suspects had outstanding felony arrest warrants.

___

8:30 a.m.

Officials say a wildfire burning in Northern California's wine country that forced the evacuation of more than 180,000 people is now 60% contained and has not increased in size since Wednesday.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection officials said Thursday that firefighting crews working through the night increased their control of the fire from 45% containment.

The fire started last week near the town of Geyserville in Sonoma County north of San Francisco and has scorched about 120 square miles (311 square kilometers). It has destroyed 141 homes and threatens 90,000 structures.

Most of those evacuated after the fire started last week have been allowed to return home.

___

8:10 a.m.

Authorities say a wind-driven wildfire fire in San Bernardino, California, has destroyed or damaged six homes and two outbuildings.

San Bernardino County Fire Chief Don Trapp says about 500 homes have been evacuated since the fire started in foothills before dawn Thursday and winds drove it down into the city.

The 200-acre (80-hectare) blaze is one of two new wildfires burning in the inland region east of Los Angeles.

In the nearby city of Jurupa Valley, an early morning blaze has grown to 150 acres (60 hectares). It has destroyed three homes and forced evacuations.

Forecasters expect winds to continue on and off through the day before fading away in the evening.

6:15 a.m.

Firefighters are battling two fires in the inland region east of Los Angeles as strong winds sweep parts of California.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department says an estimated 490 homes and 1,300 people are under evacuation orders Thursday morning on the northern edge of the city of San Bernardino adjacent to wildland areas.

At least four homes have been seen burning as the fire has grown to 200 acres (80 hectares).

In neighboring Riverside County, three homes and two outbuildings have been destroyed by a 75-acre (30-hectare) fire.

Firefighters have ordered evacuations.

___

4:25 a.m.

A new wildfire has broken out in California, this one in San Bernardino. It has torched at least four homes and forced evacuations.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department says the blaze was reported early Thursday along Highway 18 at Lower Waterman Canyon.

Aerial video from Sky7 showed at least four homes on fire, and more than 200 acres have reportedly burned.

Authorities ordered evacuations for the Northpark neighborhood and all areas in north San Bernardino west of Highway 18, according to media reports.

No other information was immediately available.

___

10:25 p.m.

Santa Ana winds are expected to linger for a final day after driving more than a dozen wildfires through California, sending thousands fleeing and burning nearly up to the walls of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

Firefighters managed to tamp down or at least partially corral fires that for the past few days surged through tinder-dry brush in both the north and south, destroying dozens of homes.

But much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties remain under a National Weather Service red flag warning of extreme fire danger through Thursday evening because of bone-dry humidity and the chance of winds gusting to 70 mph (112 kph) in the mountains.

Fire crews worked through the night to make sure a fire that burned dangerously near the Reagan library Wednesday and prompted thousands to flee doesn't re-erupt.