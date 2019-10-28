Kroger patron sues store, man charged in 2018 shooting

A woman who was inside a Kentucky Kroger during a shooting last year is now suing the grocer and the man charged in the fatal attack.

The Courier Journal reports Denise Clark filed the class-action lawsuit last week, saying witnessing and fleeing the shooting left her with physical, mental "and/or emotional injuries."

The lawsuit names Gregory Bush, who's pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges in the October slayings of 69-year-old Maurice Stallard and 67-year-old Vicki Lee Jones. Bush, who is white, is accused of killing Jones and Stallard, both black, and attempting to kill another person on the basis of race.

This lawsuit echoes two others filed by the families of Jones and Stallard , which accuse the store of having no policy to ensure armed patrons were licensed.