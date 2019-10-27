AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

US official: IS leader believed dead in US military assault

WASHINGTON (AP) — Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the shadowy leader of the Islamic State group who presided over its global jihad and became arguably the world's most wanted man, is believed dead after being targeted by a U.S. military raid in Syria.

A U.S. official told The Associated Press late Saturday that al-Baghdadi was targeted in Syria's northwestern Idlib province. The official said confirmation that the IS chief was killed in an explosion is pending. No other details were available. The official was not authorized to discuss the strike and spoke on condition of anonymity.

President Donald Trump teased a major announcement, tweeting Saturday night that "Something very big has just happened!" A White House spokesman, Hogan Gidley, would say only that the president would be making a "major statement" at 9 a.m. ET Sunday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

If confirmed, the operation's success could prove a major boost for Trump. The recent pullback of U.S. troops he ordered from northeastern Syria raised a storm of bipartisan criticism in Washington that the militant group could regain strength, after it had lost vast stretches of territory it had once controlled.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Syria war monitor, reported an attack carried out by a squadron of eight helicopters accompanied by a warplane belonging to the international coalition on positions of the Hurras al-Deen, an al-Qaida-linked group, in the Barisha area north of Idlib city, after midnight on Saturday. IS operatives are believed to be hiding in the area, it said.

___

Ex-Trump aide wants judge to decide on impeachment testimony

WASHINGTON (AP) — An ex-White House adviser scheduled to testify before House impeachment investigators on Monday has asked a federal court whether he should comply with a subpoena or follow President Donald Trump's directive against cooperating in what the president dubs a "scam."

After getting a subpoena Friday, former deputy national security adviser Charles Kupperman quickly filed a lawsuit in U.S. district court in Washington. He asked a judge to decide whether he should accede to House demands for his testimony or to assert "immunity from congressional process" as directed by Trump.

The lawsuit came as Democrats' impeachment inquiry continued at full speed with a rare Saturday session. Philip Reeker, the acting assistant secretary of state for Europe, took questions behind closed doors for more than eight hours about Trump's ouster of the ambassador of Ukraine in May and whether he had knowledge about efforts to persuade Ukraine to pursue politically motivated investigations. Reeker told the lawmakers that he was disturbed by a campaign — led by Trump — to oust ambassador Marie Yovanovitch in May and had supported efforts to publicly back her, even though those statements were ultimately never issued by the department.

Kupperman, who provided foreign policy advice to the president, was scheduled to testify in a similar session on Monday. In the lawsuit, Kupperman said he "cannot satisfy the competing demands of both the legislative and executive branches." Without the court's help, he said, he would have to make the decision himself — one that could "inflict grave constitutional injury" on either Congress or the presidency.

The impeachment inquiry is rooted in a July 25 phone call Trump made to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. During the call, Trump asked the Ukrainian leader to pursue investigations of Democratic political rival Joe Biden's family and Ukraine's role in the 2016 election that propelled Trump into the White House.

___

California blaze forces evacuations as wind spurs blackouts

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Northern California blaze forced evacuation orders and warnings for nearly all of Sonoma County stretching to the coast, with forecasts of strong winds prompting officials to begin cutting electricity for millions of people in an effort to prevent more fires.

Pacific Gas & Electric started shutting off power Saturday around 5 p.m. for an estimated 2.35 million people across 38 counties. About 90,000 residents were ordered to evacuate towns near the 40-square-mile (104-square-kilometer) fire.

Saturday night's evacuation order encompassed a huge swath of wine country stretching from the inland community of Healdsburg west through the Russian River Valley and to Bodega Bay on the coast, Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick said. An even broader area was put under a warning for residents to get ready to leave at a moment's notice.

Some weekend gusts might reach 75 mph (120 kph) or higher in a "historic" wind event, the National Weather Service said. Winds could lead to "erratic fire behavior" and send embers for miles, warned the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Concern that gusts could knock down power lines and spark devastating wildfires prompted two blackouts in recent weeks.

___

Anti-government protests rage in Iraq, 7 killed

BAGHDAD (AP) — At least seven more Iraqi protesters were killed Saturday in clashes with security forces in Baghdad and the southern town of Nasiriyah, as thousands took part in nationwide anti-government protests, officials said.

The new violence brought the number of demonstrators killed to 49 in two days of protesting, according to an Associated Press tally. The semi-official Iraq High Commission for Human Rights, which accounts for violence in additional cities in southern Iraq, put the death toll at 63.

Thousands of protesters tried to reach Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, home to embassies and government offices. Security forces fired tear gas as protesters tried to remove blast walls from a main bridge leading to the government district. By nightfall, the security forces had chased the protesters back to Tahrir Square, a central roundabout.

"I want change. I want to remove those corrupt people who sleep in the Green Zone and who fired tear gas and rubber bullets at us," said protester Fares Mukhaled, 19, who sat barefoot on the ground at the square, where some had erected tents.

Four people were killed when they were struck by tear gas canisters in Baghdad, security and medical officials said.

___

Pope's Amazon synod proposes married priests, female leaders

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Catholic bishops from across the Amazon called Saturday for the ordination of married men as priests to address the clergy shortage in the region, an historic proposal that would upend centuries of Roman Catholic tradition.

The majority of 180 bishops from nine Amazonian countries also called for the Vatican to reopen a debate on ordaining women as deacons, saying "it is urgent for the church in the Amazon to promote and confer ministries for men and women in an equitable manner."

The proposals were contained in a final document approved Saturday at the end of a three-week synod on the Amazon, which Pope Francis called in 2017 to focus attention on saving the rainforest and better ministering to its indigenous people.

The Catholic Church, which contains nearly two dozen different rites, already allows married priests in Eastern Rite churches and in cases where married Anglican priests have converted. But if Francis accepts the proposal, it would mark a first for the Latin Rite church in a millennium.

Still, the proposals adopted Saturday also call for the elaboration of a new "Amazonian rite" that would reflect the unique spirituality, cultures and needs of the Amazonian faithful, who face poverty, exploitation and violence over the deforestation and illegal extractive industries that are destroying their home.

___

AP Interview: Biden undeterred by rival Warren's ascendancy

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Joe Biden said Saturday he is undeterred by the ascendancy of Democratic rival Elizabeth Warren, noting that some of his supporters are already treating the primary campaign as a general election contest between him and President Donald Trump.

"She doesn't affect my strategy, period," the former vice president said in an interview with The Associated Press before a town hall meeting in South Carolina, home to the South's first primary next year. "And I'm not being facetious. I think she's a fine person, a good candidate, but I didn't get involved in deciding to run because of polling or a particular strategy."

He also acknowledged that outside groups are considering running ads to support him, a move that comes amid concerns within his campaign that his fundraising efforts have lagged.

"There's two things we know for certain: one, (Russian President) Vladimir Putin doesn't want me to be president, according to Facebook taking down the Russian ads going after me. And two, surely Trump doesn't want to face me," Biden said. "What I'm told is, there are people out there who want to take these ads on, take him on now, because it's a general election, me versus Trump, in their minds right now. But I've had no conversations with them."

Biden's standing in early-voting states such as Iowa and New Hampshire has been eroded somewhat by the rise of Massachusetts Sen. Warren and other challengers in the 2020 primary. Still, he finds himself in a strong position in South Carolina, where his support among the critical voting bloc of black voters could form the bulwark for his candidacy.

___

Trump intends to uphold tradition of presidents and baseball

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump's plan to attend Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday will continue a rich tradition of intertwining the American presidency with America's pastime.

Franklin D. Roosevelt's limousine drove onto to the field ahead of the 1933 World Series, the last time the nation's capital hosted the Fall Classic. Congressional hearings on the stock market collapse were postponed so senators could attend the game.

Harry S. Truman tossed out a first pitch from the stands of a regular season game in August 1945, just days after the end of World War II, giving Americans a sense that normalcy was returning after years of global conflict.

George W. Bush wore a bulletproof vest under his jacket when he threw a perfect strike from the Yankee Stadium mound during the 2001 World Series, not 10 miles from where the World Trade Center was attacked a month earlier.

Trump, who has yet to throw out a ceremonial first pitch since taking office, plans to arrive after the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros are underway and leave before the final out, in hopes of making his visit less disruptive to fans, according to Rob Manfred, baseball's commissioner.

___

Urquidy, Bregman lead Astros over Nats 8-1 to tie Series 2-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Not bad for a TBA.

Unheralded rookie José Urquidy outpitched all those big-name aces who preceded him, quieting Washington's bats and the Nationals Park crowd, too.

Alex Bregman busted out of his slump with a go-ahead single in the first inning and a grand slam in the seventh, and the resurgent Houston Astros routed the Nationals 8-1 Saturday night to pull even at two games apiece in an unpredictable World Series that's been one big road show.

Urquidy had never pitched above Class A before this year. This stage seemed surreal.

"A couple of moments," he said, "I was thinking about, oh my God, I'm in a World Series pitching."

___

Activists ask NBC to release NDAs, hold independent probe

NEW YORK (AP) — Activists called upon NBC Universal on Saturday to allow former employees to speak out freely on sexual harassment in the workplace without restriction, rather than having to come to the company first to be released from non-disclosure agreements.

The company said Saturday that any former employee who believes they cannot disclose their experience with sexual harassment as a result of a non-disparagement agreement should contact the company, "and we will release them from that perceived obligation."

The statement, which was emailed to The Associated Press, was first reported Friday night by MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, in an emotional segment introducing author Ronan Farrow. The highly influential MSNBC host expressed deep concern that her own company's bosses had thwarted Farrow's reporting on sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein — reporting which he then took to The New Yorker, where he won a Pulitzer Prize.

Maddow also pointedly questioned NBC's failure to launch an independent investigation of both the handling of the Weinstein story and of the behavior of Matt Lauer, the former "Today" anchor fired in 2017 over sexual misconduct allegations.

On Saturday, Tina Tchen, incoming president and CEO of Time's Up, said NBC Universal, while taking a useful first step, hadn't gone far enough to release employees from non-disclosure agreements or other restrictive clauses. She said NBC should simply state that everyone is free to speak, without fear of retaliation.

___

DNA test reunites half brothers; both were cops in Florida

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — When police Sgt. Dave Stull took a DNA test to learn more about his biological parents, he wasn't expecting much. He was tired of leaving the family history sections blank on medical forms, but he had no aching void to fill. He'd had a good childhood, with adoptive parents who doted on him.

"Of course, there were questions in my whole life about, 'Who am I?' and 'Where did I come from?' and all that, but they weren't burning questions," said Stull, 51, who was adopted as a baby by a Navy pilot and his wife.

But after losing his mother to Alzheimer's 20 years ago and watching his adoptive father die of heart disease just last year, he felt less guilty about tracing his biological roots.

The possibility of brothers or sisters didn't cross his mind. Maybe he'd find some cousins. But when he opened the link on the 23andMe website, the name topping the list of 1,200-plus potential relatives was that of a half brother, along with his photo.

Eric Reynolds had the same chin, different color eyes.