Russia PM Medvedev watches army show in Balkan ally Serbia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, right, welcomes Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev prior a military parade at the military airport Batajnica, near Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Medvedev arrived on a one-day official visit to Serbia during which he attend military parade commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Serbian capital from the Nazi German occupation by the Red Army and Communist Yugoslav Partisans. AP Photo

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Saturday attended a military show in Balkan ally Serbia marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation by Soviet and Yugoslav troops of the capital, Belgrade, from Nazi German occupation.

Medvedev joined hundreds of people and top Serbian officials who converged at a military airport near Belgrade on a sunny day to watch an anti-terrorism drill followed by a parade of troops, battle vehicles and weapons, helicopters and jets.

Medvedev's visit illustrates the close relations between Russia and Serbia, which share common cultural, religious and historic links. Russia has been helping Serbia beef up its military, even as Belgrade formally seeks membership in the European Union.

Serbia has pledged to stay out of NATO, partly because the alliance bombed the country in 1999 to end a conflict in Kosovo. President Aleksandar Vucic said at Saturday's military show that Serbia "will know how to protect on our own our sky, our land and our people."

Moscow recently has stepped up efforts to restore its influence among the former communist nations in Eastern Europe, fueling concerns in the West, which has sought to push the volatile Balkan region toward EU and NATO integration following the 1990s wars in the former Yugoslavia.

Medvedev also holds talks with Vucic and Prime Minister Ana Brnabic before addressing the country's lawmakers at a special session.