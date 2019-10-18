Texas man made nearly $1 million selling homes he didn’t own, cops say

A Houston man is accused of fraudulently selling properties he did not own, according to the Harris County Constable’s Office.

Sammie Lee Flakes, 44, would find vacant properties “and then forge home warranty deeds and false maintenance contracts to obtain bogus liens so he could assume ownership of the properties,” police said in a Friday news release.

Flakes would then “illegally file the deeds and liens with the Harris County Clerk’s Office, and then sell the properties, rent them out or obtain lien payments from mortgage companies,” the release said. Police said the fraud added up to about $935,000.

Police say they have identified at least 10 potential victims and there could be more.

“Generally victims did not realize they had been taken advantage of until they conducted a transaction which required use of the deed to their property,” the news release said.

Flakes has been charged on two counts of felony forgery of a commercial instrument.

Anyone who thinks they may be a victim in this case can email Precinct One Lt. Christopher Horan at Christopher.horan@cn1.hctx.net.