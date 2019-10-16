Woman accused of abducting NC girl tried to grab another child first, prosecutors say

SHARE COPY LINK

Before 3-year-old Ahlora Lindiment vanished from a playground in North Carolina on Oct. 9, media outlets report the woman accused of kidnapping her tried taking another little girl.

Citing prosecutors, the Greensboro News & Record reported 22-year-old N’denezsia Monique Lancaster allegedly kidnapped another child from the same residential area — then brought her back.

WFMY reported the first child was a girl younger than Ahlora.

“Because the first child was returned, Lancaster was charged with a lesser crime in that case, prosecutors said,” according to the News & Record.

Lancaster now faces second-degree kidnapping charges in addition to the original felony kidnapping charges, jail records show.

But Lancaster’s father told WFMY she’s not a monster and her “mental health has deteriorated over the years.”

During her first court appearance Monday, WXII reported that defense attorneys said she is bipolar and asked for a mental evaluation.

Ahlora was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 9, the Raleigh News & Observer reported.

She was on a playground in a residential area of Greensboro at the time, Police Chief Wayne Scott said during a press conference.

More than 24 hours later, police received a call on a tip line that a small child had been found walking by herself in front of Words of Faith Christian Center, a church at 719 Dillard St.

Ahlora told police her mother’s name, Scott said, which led to her positive identification.

Law enforcement officials were also searching for Lancaster at the time, who was seen on surveillance footage and considered a suspect in the kidnapping.

Ahlora Ashanti-Sample Lindiment, 3, was the subject of an AMBER Alert out of Greensboro, North Carolina, on Wednesday Oct. 9, 2019. The woman on the right is considered a suspect in the girl’s abduction Greensboro Police Department

Witnesses reported she interacted “with multiple children in what was defined as a suspicious way,” Scott said, according to WGHP.

Greensboro police said Lancaster was still at large when Ahlora was reunited with her family, according to the News & Observer.

She was arrested over the weekend, Fox46 reported.