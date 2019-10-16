Dog walker finds baby alive in plastic bag off a roadway in Indiana, police say

SHARE COPY LINK

An eagle-eyed dog walker in Indiana may well have saved a baby’s life.

Police say a person was out walking their dog when they discovered a baby in a plastic bag near a fence in Seymour, about an hour south of Indianapolis, on Tuesday afternoon, WTHR reported.

The baby was located roughly 20 yards off the roadway in the 600 block of South Jackson Park Drive and was still alive, WXIN reported.

First responders took the infant to a nearby hospital where an examination determined the baby was healthy, WANE reported. An investigation is ongoing.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Seymour has a Safe Haven Box located at Fire Station 3 where infants can be surrendered, WXIN reported.