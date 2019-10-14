4-year-old dies after his mom crashes into a tree while driving impaired, NC cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

A 4-year-old was killed in a car crash while police say his mom was driving impaired, media outlets report.

The boy’s mom, 33-year-old Shannon Hudson, was driving her Jeep Liberty on Saturday afternoon near Reidsville, North Carolina, with her toddler son sitting in the back middle seat and not in a car seat, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol says, according to WGHP.

Hudson ran off the road and lost control of the car for 161 feet before crashing into a tree, WGHP reported.

She and her son, Colton Orr, were both taken to a hospital in Eden, where Orr died, according to WXII.

Hudson’s injuries were not life-threatening, WXII reported.

She was charged with driving while impaired, expired license, child seat violation, felony death by motor vehicle and lane control, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

Reidsville is about 93 miles from Raleigh.