The Latest: Ex-officer could face charges, chief says

Carol Harrison-Lafayette protests the police shooting of Atatiana Jefferson during a community vigil for Jefferson on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. A white police officer who killed the black woman inside her Texas home while responding to a neighbor's call about an open front door "didn't have time to perceive a threat" before he opened fire, an attorney for Jefferson's family said. Smiley N. Pool

The Latest on the fatal police shooting of a black woman inside a home in Fort Worth (all times local):

1:25 p.m.

Fort Worth's interim police chief says he expects a "substantial update" by Tuesday on whether a former police officer will be criminally charged in the shooting death of a black woman inside her home.

Interim Chief Ed Kraus said Monday that Officer Aaron Dean would have been fired had he not resigned following Saturday's shooting death of 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price called for "justice and closure" for Jefferson's family.

Officers had responded to Jefferson's home on a neighbor's report of an open door. An attorney for Jefferson's family says she was playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew when a shot was fired into her window, killing her.

Kraus said Monday that there's no sign that officers knocked on the front door and that the shot was fired from within the fenced-off backyard.

___

1:10 p.m.

The Fort Worth police chief says a white officer accused in the fatal shooting of a black woman in her home has resigned.

Interim Chief Ed Kraus said Monday that if the officer, Aaron Dean, had not resigned, he would have been fired.

Dean shot 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson through her window in the early hours of Saturday morning. Officers were called to her home when a concerned neighbor worried for her safety noticed her door was open.

Police have said the officer perceived a threat when he saw someone near the window and opened fire.

Earlier Monday, family lawyer Lee Merritt called for the officer to be fired and charged in Jefferson's killing.

___

11:30 a.m.

Family members of a black Texas woman who was shot to death inside her home by a white police officer are calling for an independent investigation of her killing as well as the arrest and prosecution of the officer involved.

Relatives of 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson said Monday that an agency other than the Fort Worth Police Department should investigate the shooting death of Jefferson, which occurred early Saturday.

Fort Worth police have not yet identified the officer who fatally shot Jefferson but planned a press conference for later Monday.

One of Jefferson's sisters, Ashley Carr, said her sister was "a smart, ambitious, kind person with a nurturing spirit." She said her sister had a bachelor's degree in biology from Xavier University and that her coworkers saw her as a person of integrity.

Carr said Jefferson's life was marked by honor, integrity, commitment and service, and she called on Fort Worth police to show those same attributes.

___

10:40 a.m.

Bouquets of flowers and stuffed animals are piling up outside the Fort Worth home where a 28-year-old black woman was shot to death by a white police officer.

Members of the community have brought tributes to the home where Atatiana Jefferson was killed early Saturday by an officer who was responding to a neighbor's report of an open door. On Monday morning, a dozen bouquets lay near the door and walkway of the home, which is next door to a mosque.

Andre McEwing says he grew up in the neighborhood but now lives in Crowley. He brought two bouquets of roses to the home Sunday but returned Monday to the site, saying the neighborhood "just has questions."

In the fenced-in backyard, one bullet hole is visible in a window of the single-story, freshly painted purple home. Fort Worth police say the officer fired one shot into home, killing Jefferson.

Family members of Jefferson and police plan separate press conferences for later Monday.

___

7:05 a.m.

A white police officer who fatally shot a 28-year-old black woman inside her Texas home is set to be interviewed by investigators as questions and outrage grow over the shooting.

Fort Worth police say officers responded early Saturday after a neighbor called a non-emergency line to report the home's front door had been left open. The responding officer fired a shot through the home's window, killing Atatiana Jefferson.

A family attorney, Lee Merritt, says Jefferson was playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew when she was killed. Jefferson graduated with a biology degree from Xavier University in New Orleans.

A vigil took place Sunday outside Jefferson's home. The officer is expected to be interviewed Monday.

The Fort Worth Police Officers Association issued a statement Sunday calling for "a thorough and transparent investigation" into the shooting.