5 charged after IHOP brawl over orange juice refills in North Carolina, police say

SHARE COPY LINK

Five people are facing charges after an argument over orange juice refills became violent at a North Carolina IHOP, police say.

When a party of 12 finished eating at an IHOP restaurant in Asheville, North Carolina, they got their final bill and some people got mad about charges for orange juice refills, police said.

Employees asked the group to leave, and some did, police said. “A few members of the party remained inside and began yelling and eventually overturned a table and assaulted two employees,” police said in a Facebook post.

The IHOP brawl happened just before noon on Sept. 26, police said. The day happened to be National Pancake Day.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Many of the people involved in the assault at the IHOP were members of the same family, McClatchy news group reports.

Mahogheny Donnielle Fair, left, and Sonya Renee Fair Asheville Police Department

On Monday, police said five people were charged with felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury and misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury, two of whom are juveniles.

Police did not release details on the wanted juveniles, but the three adults are:

▪ Mahogheny Donnielle Fair, of Asheville. Police said she is “a black female, 21 years of age, 5’1”, and approximately 105 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo on her left forearm reading ‘Pray for Peace Prepare for War’ and one on her upper arm reading ‘MDF.’”

▪ Sonya Renee Fair, of Asheville. According to police, she is “a black female, 40 years of age, 4’11”, and approximately 105 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of a cross on her upper arm and one on her right calf reading ‘Phat Kat.’ Sonya Fair is facing an additional charge of Defrauding an Innkeeper, for failure to pay the bill.”

▪ Quran Omarri Shabazz, of Asheville. She is “a black female, 18 years of age, 5’2”, and approximately 120 pounds,” police said.