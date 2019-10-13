Man steals a gun but forgets it in sushi restaurant booth, California cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

A 23-year-old man dining Saturday night at a Northern California sushi restaurant left something behind — a stolen firearm, Vacaville police say.

A fellow diner first spotted the gun when Anthony Lara left his booth about 4 p.m. to use the restroom and left it behind, police wrote on Facebook. Onlookers said Lara appeared to be intoxicated and notified police.

After returning to his seat for a few minutes, Lara left Umi Sushi on Davis Street, KRCA reported.

That’s when restaurant workers found he’d left the gun behind, Vacaville police wrote on Facebook. Officers found Lara a short distance away and arrested him.

Police reported finding suspected methamphetamine on Lara and discovered the gun had been stolen a few hours earlier from a home in Vacaville, between Sacramento and San Francisco.

Lara faces drug and gun related charges as well as being in possession of stolen property, police wrote.

“Great job everyone, we couldn’t do it without you!” police wrote on Facebook, thanking onlookers for swiftly reporting the incident.