Wedding attack suspect is stepson of recently slain minister

RETRANSMITTED WITH NEW SLUG AND BETTER QUALITY - In this photo provided by WMUR-TV, police stand outside the New England Pentecostal Church after reports of a shooting on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Pelham, N.H. WMUR-TV reports that Hillsborough County Attorney Michael Conlon said a suspect is in custody. Siobhan Lopez

The man charged with wounding a clergyman and a bride during a wedding at a New Hampshire church is the stepson of a minister from the same church who was killed earlier this month, a state prosecutor said Sunday.

Dale Holloway, 37, is the stepson of 60-year-old Luis Garcia who was shot to death Oct. 1 in Londonderry, Senior Assistant Attorney General Ben Agati said in an email Sunday.

The groom was the father of the man charged with killing Garcia, Agati said.

Services were canceled Sunday at the Pelham church where Holloway is accused of shooting the clergyman and bride during a Saturday wedding. A funeral for Garcia had been scheduled to take place after the wedding.

The presiding bishop of the New England Pentecostal church in Pelham, Stanley Choate, 75, was shot in the chest with a handgun, authorities said. The bride, 60-year-old Claire McMullen, was shot in the arm.

Mark Castiglione, the groom, suffered minor injuries Saturday when he was struck in the head by an object.

All are recovering from their injuries.

Authorities said parishioners tackled the suspected shooter and held him until police arrived.

Holloway is facing charges of attempted murder, causing bodily injury by means of a deadly weapon, second-degree assault, simple assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He's due in court Tuesday. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

"We solicit your prayers at this time for the family," the church wrote in a Saturday evening Facebook post. "The family would plead with everyone to refrain from any acts of violence. That is not what the bishop would want."

Brandon Castiglione, 24, has been charged in the killing of Garcia. He waived arraignment and is currently being held without bail. A phone number or lawyer information for him could not be found.