AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Oct. 6, 2019, photo, protestors face police tear gas in Hong Kong. Shouting "Wearing mask is not a crime," tens of thousands of protesters braved the rain Sunday to march in central Hong Kong as a court rejected a second legal attempt to block a mask ban aimed at quashing violence during four months of pro-democracy rallies. AP Photo

Protesters shouted "Wearing mask is not a crime" at Hong Kong demonstrations after the territory's leader Carrie Lam banned face coverings at such rallies in a hardening of the government's stance four months into the movement.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Akira Yoshino smiles after he and two other scientists were announced as this year's Nobel Prize winners in chemistry for their contributions to lithium-ion batteries.

A billboard advertising the preseason game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets is removed in Shanghai. The game was played without the usual news conferences and with virtually no corporate signage in the arena in the fallout from the NBA's rift with China over free speech rights and the Hong Kong protests.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

