Texas Green Beret who braved grenades to save comrades on icy peak will get top award

Texas native Army Master Sgt. Matthew O. Williams will be awarded the Medal of Honor later this month for saving the lives of his fellow comrades in a 2008 operation in Afghanistan, Stars and Stripes reported from a White House news release.

The battle, “took place April 6, 2008 in Shok Valley, Afghanistan, during a joint U.S.-Afghan raid to kill or capture Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of the former Hezebela Islami Gulbadin militia that is now an Afghan political party following a peace agreement,” The Army Times said.

Williams braved treacherous conditions to save his fellow comrades, according to CBS Dallas Fort Worth.

“In the face of rocket-propelled grenade, sniper, and machine gun fire, Sergeant Williams led an Afghan Commando element across a fast-moving, ice cold, and waist-deep river to fight its way up a terraced mountain to the besieged lead element of the assault force,” CBSDFW said. “He then set up a base of fire that the enemy was not able to overcome.”

Williams, currently stationed in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, is set to receive the nation’s highest award in a ceremony at the White House on Oct. 30, 2019, according to The Army Times.

“Sergeant Williams’ actions helped save the lives of four critically wounded soldiers and prevented the lead element of the assault force from being overrun by the enemy,” the White House statement read, according to Stars and Stripes.