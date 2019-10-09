10 Things to Know for Today

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, pauses while giving a statement to members of the media on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. The Trump administration barred Gordon Sondland, the U.S. European Union ambassador, from appearing Tuesday before a House panel conducting the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump. AP Photo

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHITE HOUSE CEASES COOPERATION WITH DEMOCRATS

The U.S. Constitution gives the House "the sole power of impeachment," leaving Democrats and the Trump administration to fight over what that means.

2. KURDS PREPARE TO RESIST IMMINENT TURKISH INVASION

Kurdish officials in northeastern Syria issue a "general mobilization" call along the Syrian border with Turkey as Ankara masses troops to cross into its southern neighbor.

3. SHE WAS 16, HE WAS A PRIEST -- AND A MAN SAYS HE'S THEIR SON

Thirty years after his birth, a Kenyan man seeks confirmation that his father was an Italian missionary priest, an allegation the Vatican is investigating.

4. CALIFORNIANS FACE INTENTIONAL POWER OUTAGES

Pacific Gas & Electric plans to shut off power to 800,000 customers in 34 northern, central and coastal counties to reduce the chance of wildfires.

5. WHERE DETENTION CENTERS ARE RISING

Louisiana jails have started housing asylum seekers and other migrants over the past year, making the state an unlikely epicenter for immigrant detention under Trump.

6. NO SOLUTION IN SIGHT FOR IRAQ'S UPRISING

The latest confrontations have killed more than 100 people in less than a week as security forces shot at young Iraqis demanding jobs, electricity and clean water and an end to corruption.

7. WHO IS FACING SHARPER SCRUTINY

Elizabeth Warren's rapid rise in presidential primary polls is being accompanied by heightened criticism -- from both Trump and her Democratic opponents.

8. NOBEL AWARDED FOR CHEMISTRY

Three scientists -- John B. Goodenough, M. Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino -- are acknowledged for the development of lithium-ion batteries.

9. ALABAMA CAPITAL MAKES HISTORY

Montgomery, a city once known as the cradle of the Confederacy and later the birthplace of the civil rights movement, elects its first African American mayor.

10. RAYS FORCE DECIDING GAME IN ALDS

Tampa Bay, led by Willy Adames and Tommy Pham, chase Justin Verlander early in beating the Houston Astros 4-1, tying the playoff series at two games apiece.