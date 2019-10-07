Assistant principal charged with sex offenses for encounters with student, NC cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

An assistant principal is suspended after she was arrested on student sex offense charges, North Carolina officials say.

Lisa Rothwell, 34, was a leader at Stuart W. Cramer High School when police say she had “both sexual intercourse and oral sex with a student on six occasions” earlier this year, the Gaston Gazette reports.

She was arrested Friday and is now facing multiple felony charges of sexual activity with a student, Gaston County jail records show.

That same day, Gaston County Schools said she was suspended from her job with pay, according to WSOC and other news outlets.

Rothwell has worked for the district for more than 10 years and has been at Cramer High School since 2014, WCNC reports.

Details about the location of the encounters and whether the accuser is still a student are unknown, news outlets reported.

Gaston County Schools and the Gaston County Police Department didn’t immediately respond Monday to requests for comment.

Rothwell, a Charlotte resident, was being held Monday on a $1 million bond, jail records show.

Cramer High School is about 17 miles west of Charlotte.