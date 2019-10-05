Judge: Jurors in officer’s trial have decision on 2 charges

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Kingsland Police Department shows Officer Zechariah Presley. A law enforcement expert says he believes Presley was justified in fatally shooting a man whom prosecutors say was unarmed and fleeing. Defense attorneys for former Kingsland officer Zechariah Presley rested their case Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, after testimony from forensic criminologist Ron Martinelli. Presley is being tried on a charge of voluntary manslaughter in the June 2018 slaying of Tony Green.(Kingsland Police Department via AP, File)

Jurors are still deliberating one of three charges in the manslaughter trial of a former Georgia police officer who fatally shot a fleeing, unarmed man.

White ex-officer Zechariah Presley faces up to 20 years in prison if he's convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Tony Green, who was black. He also faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and violation of oath of office.

Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett returned to the courtroom Saturday afternoon with a message from the jury. Scarlett says the jury has reached a decision on two of three charges and will continue deliberating the last charge.

Presley was a Kingsland police officer when Green fled a June 2018 traffic stop. A foot chase ended with a brief struggle. Then Presley shot Green eight times.