Racist graffiti found on library wall at University of Iowa

The University of Iowa is investigating after racist graffiti was found scrawled on a library wall at the school.

The graffiti included a crude outline of the state of Iowa inside a rough outline of Africa. The word “Nigeria” _ misspelled to include a racial slur _ was written above the drawing. Someone posted it Wednesday on Twitter, and the university responded with its own tweet.

The university called it a “hateful message” and said it “does not reflect the values of our institution.” It said anyone with information about the graffiti should contact university police.

University police on Thursday referred questions to the university’s media relations department, which replied with an email containing the same comment from the school’s tweet.