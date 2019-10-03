Jury convicts man in killing of Chicago boy lured into alley

Assistant State's Attorney Patrick Waller makes the rebuttal for the prosecution in the closing argument for Corey Morgan in his trial for the murder of 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Dwright Doty and Corey Morgan are on trial after being with first-degree murder in the 2015 slaying. Judge Thaddeus Wilson is presiding over the case. E. Jason Wambsgans

A jury has convicted a man of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 9-year-old Chicago boy who was lured into an alley with the promise of a juice box.

Prosecutors contended that Dwright Boone-Doty and fellow gang member Corey Morgan planned the November 2015 slaying of Tyshawn Lee before Boone-Doty took a gun Morgan gave him and shot the boy.

The Cook County jury found Boone-Doty guilty on Thursday night. A separate jury deciding Morgan’s fate has been sequestered after not being able to reach a verdict.

Prosecutors said tests revealed that Boone-Doty’s DNA was on the basketball found near the boy’s body and they played a tape of Boone-Doty bragging to another jail inmate that he’d killed the boy. Boone-Doty’s lawyer tried to cast doubt on the DNA evidence.