Trump says Pelosi ‘hands out subpoenas like they are cookies.’ People want the recipe

As the U.S. House of Representatives launches an impeachment inquiry into President Trump, he accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “(handing) out subpoenas like they’re cookies.”

Turns out the internet had a lot of thoughts on what should go in them.

One user called cinnamon the secret ingredient while others championed versions with butter and chocolate chip. But a lot of people seem to want one of Pelosi’s now-famous subpoena cookies.

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives have launched a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, focusing on a phone call with the Ukrainian president in which Trump asked him to investigate political rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump accused Democrats of “wasting everyone’s time and energy on BULLSHIT” in a post to Twitter.