Arizona man accused of killing son in attempted exorcism

Federal authorities in Arizona say a 6-year-old boy is dead after his father forced him to swallow hot water from a bathtub faucet as part of an attempted exorcism.

Court documents say Pablo Martinez faces a first-degree murder charge.

A criminal complaint says authorities went to a home Sept. 26 on the Pascua Yaqui Tribe's reservation southwest of Tucson and found the boy naked on a bed.

Authorities say Martinez admitted holding him underwater for up to 10 minutes.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The documents say Martinez told investigators he saw something evil inside his son and was wanted to cast it out.

The boy was pronounced dead with burns over 15 percent of his body.

Martinez's attorney is Michael Areinoff and did not immediately respond Tuesday to phone and email messages seeking comment.