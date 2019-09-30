Convicted murder escapes again from Arkansas prison

This undated photo provided by the Arkansas Department of Corrections shows Calvin Adams. Arkansas prison officials say the convicted murderer who escaped from prison in 2009 while wearing a guard uniform has escaped again. The Arkansas Department of Corrections said Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, that Adams was confirmed missing after a search of the East Arkansas Regional Unit in the community of Brickeys. (Arkansas Department of Corrections via AP)

Arkansas prison officials said Monday that a convicted murderer who escaped from prison in 2009 while wearing a guard uniform has escaped again.

The Arkansas Department of Corrections said Calvin Adams, 49, was confirmed missing after a search of the East Arkansas Regional Unit in the community of Brickeys, located about 110 miles (117 kilometers) east of Little Rock. He's serving life without parole.

Prison spokeswoman Dina Tyler confirmed that that Adams also escaped in 2009. Tyler said she didn't yet have details on the most recent escape.

On May 29, 2009, Adams and Jeffrey Grinder, both serving life without parole for capital murder, walked out of the Cummins Unit, located about 90 miles (140 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock, wearing guard uniforms and drove away in a car that was left for them in the prison's parking lot. They were arrested in New York state four days later.

Adams was convicted of capital murder in 1995 in the kidnapping and shooting death the year earlier of 25-year-old Richard Austin. Austin's wife was wounded and walked for than a mile for help.