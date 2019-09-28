Trump tees it up with Hall of Fame golfers Player, Sörenstam

President Donald Trump is enjoying a unique mix of playing partners for his round of golf Saturday.

The White House says Trump is playing with Lindsey Graham, a Republican senator from South Carolina, and two retired pro golfers, Gary Player and Annika Sörenstam.

Player is the winner of 24 PGA Tour events and 118 international tournaments.

Sörenstam completed her LPGA career with 72 tournament victories and was the dominant female player of her era, earning the Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year award three consecutive years beginning in 2003.

Both are members of the World Golf Hall of Fame.

The group joined the president for a round at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.