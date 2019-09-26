North Carolina veteran who’s ‘been lucky’ wins lottery 5 times in one drawing

How are North Carolina lottery tickets distributed? Scratch-off tickets are by far the most popular lottery games in North Carolina. Here's the details on where they come from and how they are distributed in the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Scratch-off tickets are by far the most popular lottery games in North Carolina. Here's the details on where they come from and how they are distributed in the state.

A Korean War veteran from North Carolina won the lottery five times — on one ticket.

Add Lancaster from Pikeville bought one $1 Carolina Cash 5 ticket with five plays on it using numbers he picked himself on Monday, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Later that night he watched the drawing with his wife and couldn’t believe it when he realized all five lines had winning numbers.

“My wife writes down the numbers for me during the drawing,” Lancaster told the lottery. “When she handed me the paper, so I could check my ticket, I couldn’t believe it. One of my lines matched five numbers and the other ones matched four numbers. I started shouting, ‘I got it! I got it! I hit the lottery!’”

Lancaster won the $163,634 jackpot for the line that matched all five numbers and $250 for each line that matched four of the numbers, according to the lottery.

He beat the odds of 1-in-962,598, the lottery said.

“I’ve been lucky my whole life, but I can’t believe this,” Lancaster said, according to the lottery.

He told the lottery he plans to use the money to pay some bills and do some home repairs.

Cash 5 players have a chance to win the jackpot “every single night,” the lottery said.